Crackdown Launched Against Public Transport For Overcharging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Under the Chief Minister's “Public Agenda” initiative, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the traffic police, has intensified inspections of passenger vehicles across various routes in the district.
According to administration, the action was taken in response to multiple public complaints. During the inspections, transport officials directly engaged with passengers, who reported several issues.
The complaints included rude behavior by drivers and staff, unnecessary and frequent stops during journeys, overcharging of fares, and overcrowding of vehicles beyond capacity.
In response, the RTA took strict action against violators, issuing heavy fines on the spot and seizing route permits of several vehicles. Some vehicles were also temporarily taken off the roads.
The RTA has said that these inspections and crackdowns will continue and that all public complaints will be addressed impartially.
