Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Qila Abdullah Narcos Producing Factories

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

The security forces on Friday launched an operation to eliminate drug production and drug factories in the Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The security forces on Friday launched an operation to eliminate drug production and drug factories in the Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

On the instructions of Corps Commander Balochistan, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies and other law enforcement agencies are participating in the operation, the sources said.

So far 2,000 kg of narcotics have been recovered in the operation, and 3,000 kg of chemical and crude ephedrine has been destroyed.

Some 16 narcotics manufacturing processing machines were destroyed, 18 drug compounds were demolished, and 10 acres of drug cultivation were also eradicated.

Apart from this, four people were detained during the operation. The operation was finalized in a meeting held on August 28 at Headquarters 12 Corps, in which all stakeholders were involved.

On August 30, a jirga was also organized in Qila Abdullah under the Anti-Drug Campaign.

In the Jirga, the local elders demanded the abolition of drug factories to stop the production of drugs in Qila Abdullah and Gulistan and assured security agencies of their full support.

These operations are being conducted by the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies to protect Balochistan, especially educational institutions, from the menace of drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Jirga Drugs Qila Abdullah Gulistan August All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) KP calls for holding ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) KP calls for holding general elections within 90 d ..

3 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

3 minutes ago
 Health experts urge to ban nicotine products

Health experts urge to ban nicotine products

3 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as traders eye further US rate hike ..

Stocks advance as traders eye further US rate hike

5 minutes ago
 MoU inked to set up a special unit for new-born ba ..

MoU inked to set up a special unit for new-born babies in SMH

5 minutes ago
 Character building, polishing students is primary ..

Character building, polishing students is primary responsibility of teachers: Pu ..

2 hours ago
AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies m ..

AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies members for public welfare

2 hours ago
 FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth Ministerial Meetin ..

FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting in London from Sep 12

2 hours ago
 528 power thefts uncovered in Lesco's crackdown, n ..

528 power thefts uncovered in Lesco's crackdown, nine arrested

2 hours ago
 Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary chang ..

Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary changes in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains Rs 2 against US Dollar

Rupee gains Rs 2 against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 PO arrested after encounter

PO arrested after encounter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan