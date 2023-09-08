Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The security forces on Friday launched an operation to eliminate drug production and drug factories in the Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

On the instructions of Corps Commander Balochistan, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies and other law enforcement agencies are participating in the operation, the sources said.

So far 2,000 kg of narcotics have been recovered in the operation, and 3,000 kg of chemical and crude ephedrine has been destroyed.

Some 16 narcotics manufacturing processing machines were destroyed, 18 drug compounds were demolished, and 10 acres of drug cultivation were also eradicated.

Apart from this, four people were detained during the operation. The operation was finalized in a meeting held on August 28 at Headquarters 12 Corps, in which all stakeholders were involved.

On August 30, a jirga was also organized in Qila Abdullah under the Anti-Drug Campaign.

In the Jirga, the local elders demanded the abolition of drug factories to stop the production of drugs in Qila Abdullah and Gulistan and assured security agencies of their full support.

These operations are being conducted by the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies to protect Balochistan, especially educational institutions, from the menace of drugs.