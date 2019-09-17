UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Launched Against Smoke Emitting Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Crackdown launched against smoke emitting vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police has launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicle in the district on Tuesday.

Traffic Wardens will take action against smoke emitting vehicles, said CTO Ali Raza while reviewing the steps taken to control environment pollution.

He said that special squads of traffic police would set up pickets on main roads and check vehicles, adding that traffic education unit has also started awareness campaign to brief the transporters about hazards of smoke emitting by the vehicles.

In order to control environment pollution, legal action against smoke emitting vehicles has become necessary, said CTO.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Vehicle Traffic

Recent Stories

Punjab Rims Reports Rs. 3.95 Billion Plus Sales Ta ..

5 minutes ago

Almost half Pakistanis (48%) do not consider thems ..

11 minutes ago

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.