Crackdown launched against smoke emitting vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police has launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicle in the district on Tuesday.

Traffic Wardens will take action against smoke emitting vehicles, said CTO Ali Raza while reviewing the steps taken to control environment pollution.

He said that special squads of traffic police would set up pickets on main roads and check vehicles, adding that traffic education unit has also started awareness campaign to brief the transporters about hazards of smoke emitting by the vehicles.

In order to control environment pollution, legal action against smoke emitting vehicles has become necessary, said CTO.