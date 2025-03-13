Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Substandard Foods

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Halal Food Authority has launched a crackdown to ensure availability of safe and quality food items for citizens.

As part of efforts, the authority's team paid a visit to Topanwala Bazaar and conducted an inspection of various sweet shops, bakeries, and halwa stores.

During the visit, several shopkeepers were fined for violating relevant regulations and for poor hygiene conditions.

The food authority says that such actions will continue to ensure that the residents have access to safe and quality food.

