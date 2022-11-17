Crackdown launched against substandard, spurious medicines in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The district health department has launched a crackdown against spurious, substandard and unregistered medicines in the city.

In this regard, Drug Inspector Rehmat Shah, in line with the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, on Thursday visited around 20 medical stores on Dera Ismail Khan road and opposite to District Headquarters Hospital and issued show cause notices to three medical stores for not abiding by relevant laws.

During the visit, he examined the quality of medicines and collected nine samples for re-analysis in a testing laboratory.

Two cases were also sent to the Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB) for further action.

He checked narcotic registers for controlled drugs and issued instructions for maintaining it properly and asked them not to dispense the controlled drugs without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

The Drug Inspector also directed the retailers to ensure purchasing of medicines from authorized distributors and added action against violation of drug rules, sale of expired and substandard drugs would continue indiscriminately.