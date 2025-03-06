Crackdown launched against sugar hoarding in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The district administration had launched a crackdown against illegal hoarding of sugar in order to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohny Saleem visited warehouses of various wholesale dealers of sugar.

He checked the stock and records on the spot and sealed several warehouses holding excessive stock beyond the required limit.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sohni Saleem stated that actions against hoarders would be continued under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s ‘Awami agenda’ program.

She said that no one would be allowed to fleece people’s money through illegal stocking of commodities, adding, fair trade practices would be ensured.

She said the district administration was committed to extending relief to masses and warned that stern action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in profiteering.