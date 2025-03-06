Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Sugar Hoarding In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Crackdown launched against sugar hoarding in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The district administration had launched a crackdown against illegal hoarding of sugar in order to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohny Saleem visited warehouses of various wholesale dealers of sugar.

He checked the stock and records on the spot and sealed several warehouses holding excessive stock beyond the required limit.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sohni Saleem stated that actions against hoarders would be continued under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s ‘Awami agenda’ program.

She said that no one would be allowed to fleece people’s money through illegal stocking of commodities, adding, fair trade practices would be ensured.

She said the district administration was committed to extending relief to masses and warned that stern action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in profiteering.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

41 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

56 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan