PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration Mardan here on Saturday inspected vehicles at different points of the city during a crackdown launched against tinted glass vehicles.

The crackdown was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Abdur Rehman.

Teams of police and district administration inspected vehicles at various areas and intersections of the city.

Police also checked documents of vehicles and removed tinted stickers from cars, adding car owners were also penalized for use of prohibited glass.

The district administration has also warned strictly against those who were found guilty of flouting orders of the administration.