Crackdown Launched Against Transporters Violating Rules
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The traffic police Tank has launched a crackdown against transporters violating traffic and the Regional Transport Authority’s(RTA) rules and regulations.
In this regard, Traffic In-charge Ismatullah Kundi visited the city’s major transport hubs where he met with terminal managers and transporters, instructing them to strictly adhere to traffic and RTA regulations.
The traffic officer emphasized that charging fares above the approved rates and carrying passengers beyond the vehicle’s capacity were serious legal offenses and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
According to the spokesman, several vehicles found violating these rules were fined and ticketed on the spot.
Ismatullah Kundi further instructed transporters to ensure that all vehicles were parked in designated areas only, as wrong parking disrupts traffic flow and causes inconvenience to the people.
He added that regular monitoring would be conducted regarding fare lists, passenger capacity, and parking practices, and violators would face strict legal consequences.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has reiterated that public convenience, safe travel, and the improvement of the transport system were top priorities for the police.
In this regard, he added no negligence would be tolerated.
APP/slm
