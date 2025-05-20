Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Transporters Violating Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Crackdown launched against transporters violating rules

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The traffic police Tank has launched a crackdown against transporters violating traffic and the Regional Transport Authority’s(RTA) rules and regulations.

In this regard, Traffic In-charge Ismatullah Kundi visited the city’s major transport hubs where he met with terminal managers and transporters, instructing them to strictly adhere to traffic and RTA regulations.

The traffic officer emphasized that charging fares above the approved rates and carrying passengers beyond the vehicle’s capacity were serious legal offenses and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to the spokesman, several vehicles found violating these rules were fined and ticketed on the spot.

Ismatullah Kundi further instructed transporters to ensure that all vehicles were parked in designated areas only, as wrong parking disrupts traffic flow and causes inconvenience to the people.

He added that regular monitoring would be conducted regarding fare lists, passenger capacity, and parking practices, and violators would face strict legal consequences.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has reiterated that public convenience, safe travel, and the improvement of the transport system were top priorities for the police.

In this regard, he added no negligence would be tolerated.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

14 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

14 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

15 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

15 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

15 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

15 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

15 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

15 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan