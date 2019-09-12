Crackdown launched against un-declared assets in Multan

Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu has ordered crackdown to unearth undeclared assets on priority under Punjab governments direction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 )-:Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu has ordered crackdown to unearth undeclared assets on priority under Punjab governments direction.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he said un-declared assets would be confiscated under the new act and Punjab government's direction.

He highlighted that properties of siblings, parents, off-springs and trustees transferred through lawful procedure wouldnot be termed as un-declared asset.

The property transferred through fake name or fake bank account if the concerned owner would decline the ownership will be considered as un-declared asset, subject to vigorous punishment, Commissioner remarked.

He appealed to the people to point out any such property in line with the government's direction.

He said people may contact helpline if to provide information and disclose name in secret.However, provider of wrong-information could be punished with up to five-year imprisonment.