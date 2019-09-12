UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Launched Against Un-declared Assets In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:35 PM

Crackdown launched against un-declared assets in Multan

Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu has ordered crackdown to unearth undeclared assets on priority under Punjab governments direction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 )-:Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu has ordered crackdown to unearth undeclared assets on priority under Punjab governments direction.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he said un-declared assets would be confiscated under the new act and Punjab government's direction.

He highlighted that properties of siblings, parents, off-springs and trustees transferred through lawful procedure wouldnot be termed as un-declared asset.

The property transferred through fake name or fake bank account if the concerned owner would decline the ownership will be considered as un-declared asset, subject to vigorous punishment, Commissioner remarked.

He appealed to the people to point out any such property in line with the government's direction.

He said people may contact helpline if to provide information and disclose name in secret.However, provider of wrong-information could be punished with up to five-year imprisonment.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Bank May Government

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Monitors Suggest Cut Targets for Countries L ..

27 seconds ago

French assembly chief and Macron ally charged over ..

30 seconds ago

France will block development of Facebook Libra cr ..

32 seconds ago

China says 'making enquiries' on buying US farm pr ..

36 seconds ago

Pakistan's all political parties attach high expec ..

4 minutes ago

250,000 pupils out of school as storm hits southea ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.