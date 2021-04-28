Crackdown launched against vehicles fitted with HID, LED lights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Motorway police have formally launched a crackdown against vehicles installing HID and LED lights.

According to official sources, motorway police took action against 176 cars, 66 buses and 119 other vehicles during the last two days for using high beam lights while moving on motorway.

CPO beat-17 Iftikhar Ali said that HID and LED lights were causing road accidents for which a crackdown had been launched against the vehicles.

He said that Admin beat 17 M4 Mohsin Malik and Operational Officer SPO Shehzad Aqeel had beendirected to move special squads against vehicles at night.