Crackdown Launched Against Vehicles With Modified Silencers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The district police have launched a comprehensive crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and modified silencers.

According to a police spokesman, a crackdown had been launched in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood to ensure road safety and curb illegal activities.

In this regard, the district police have also erected banners to educate people about the road safety measures by complying with traffic rules.

Moreover, vehicles are checked and violators are challaned.

The citizens have been urged to cooperate with the traffic police and refrain from indulging in illegal alterations to their vehicles.

