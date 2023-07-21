Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Vehicles With Tinted Windows

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration and the police have launched a crackdown against vehicles with tinted windows in order to tighten security during Muharram.

According to the district administration, security has been beefed up in light of directives of the provincial government to avert any untoward situation following the spike in terrorist incidents.

Accordingly, the district administration has enforced Section 144 banning the use of tinted windows in vehicles and pillion riding besides other restrictions as part of efforts to ensure peace and harmony during Muharram, especially on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed along with the DSP headquarters and local police inspected vehicles at various checking points and removed tinted stickers from dozens of cars.

Besides, the spokesman of the district police said that a number of motorcycles were impounded in various police stations of the city for violating section 144.

He said the police stations and the traffic police have started checking motorcycles at checking points established at various places on the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Babar Qaisrani to ensure implementation of section 144.

During checking, several motorcyclists were found violating the law and cases were being registered against them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that the protection of the public was the first priority of the district administration.

He also appealed to people to support the district administration so that law and order could be maintained during Muharram.

