Crackdown launched against vehicles with tinted glasses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Tank police have launched a crackdown against motorcycles without number plates and vehicles plying with tinted glasses to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the area.

According to police spokesman as part of efforts, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Sharifullah Khan Kundi and DSP Headquarters along with incharge Traffic Wardens’ incharge Saaduddin placed special traffic checkpoints placed at various locations including Shaheed Hasan Khan police post, Shaheed Samiullah post, Shaheed Latif post, Station Road, and Pirkecha Road.

At those points, several motorcycles without number plates and vehicles with tinted glasses were apprehended and legal action was taken against them.

He said that a crackdown had been launched under the directives of the District Police Officer(DP0) Abdul Salam Khalid who had instructed policemen to remain on high alert at all times to ensure complete vigilance and immediate response to any security threats.