Crackdown launched against vehicles with tinted glasses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district police have launched a crackdown against vehicles plying with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

According to police spokesman, a crackdown has been launched against fancy number plates and tinted glasses following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood.

Taking action against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and other violations of traffic rules, DSP Traffic Fayyaz Khan along with Traffic staff placed special traffic checkpoints at various locations in the city.

At those points, several vehicles with tinted glasses were challaned and black papers were removed from those vehicles.

Speaking on this occasion, the DSP traffic said that the traffic issues could be resolved by complete adherence to traffic rules.

He urged upon the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police for the purpose.

