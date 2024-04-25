Crackdown Launched Against Vehicles With Tinted Glasses
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
The district police have launched a crackdown against vehicles plying with tinted glasses and fancy number plates
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district police have launched a crackdown against vehicles plying with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.
According to police spokesman, a crackdown has been launched against fancy number plates and tinted glasses following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood.
Taking action against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and other violations of traffic rules, DSP Traffic Fayyaz Khan along with Traffic staff placed special traffic checkpoints at various locations in the city.
At those points, several vehicles with tinted glasses were challaned and black papers were removed from those vehicles.
Speaking on this occasion, the DSP traffic said that the traffic issues could be resolved by complete adherence to traffic rules.
He urged upon the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police for the purpose.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..
7 ordinances laid in Senate
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang
Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and su ..
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects of Building Departm ..26 minutes ago
-
7 ordinances laid in Senate26 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured26 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader26 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers25 minutes ago
-
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang25 minutes ago
-
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country33 minutes ago
-
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing53 minutes ago
-
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary57 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,55 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif55 minutes ago