Crackdown Launched Against Violation Of Support Price Of Cotton

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:30 PM

The Sindh government launches a crackdown against the cotton factory owners and traders violating the support price of cotton fixed by the government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh government launches a crackdown against the cotton factory owners and traders violating the support price of cotton fixed by the government.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, action has been initiated across the province, on instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister's Adviser on Agriculture Manzoor Ahmed Wassan, more than 10 cotton factories and shops have been sealed on charges of violation of support price of cotton.

The spokesperson of the provincial agriculture department informed that fines amounting to more than Rs.100000 have been imposed while warnings have also been issued to 20 cotton factory owners.

He said that the action was carried out in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and other districts of the province while the court has also issued an arrest warrant against a cotton dealer in Khipro town of Sanghar district for not paying the official price of cotton to the farmers.

He added that a complaint cell has been set up in the office of Director General Agriculture Extension Wing Hyderabad where farmers could register their complaints regarding non-compliance with cotton support price.

