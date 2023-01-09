Crackdown launched against wheat flour hoarders,profiteers

UrduPoint.com

District administration while taking action against the increase in prices of wheat flour, hoarding and artificial inflation, launched a crackdown and arrested a shopkeeper here on Monday

According to the details, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad arrested one shopkeeper during a raid in the Nawanshahr area for hoarding subsidized wheat flour and selling it at high prices, while Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan also sealed one shop and issued instructions to other shopkeepers on increase in flour prices in Harno Bazar.

The district administration of Abbottabad continued to monitor the sale of subsidized wheat flour. They have also requested citizens to contact the District Control Room phone number 09929310553 or the District food Office Abbottabad phone number 09929310326 regarding irregularities in the sale of government flour so that action can be taken against the violators accordingly.

