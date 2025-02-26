Crackdown launched on fertilizers, pesticides dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) District administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers across the district.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah paid a surprise visit to the market and inspected fertilizer and pesticide stocks at various dealers’ shops along with officials from the agriculture department.

According to the district administration, he checked the records and issued necessary instructions to the dealers to ensure that farmers received quality and timely supplies of fertilizers and pesticides.

He said that district administration would make all out efforts to implement policies of the provincial government aimed at protecting interest of farmers and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that such inspections would continue to address farmers' concerns promptly by preventing illegal business practices in the market.

APP/slm