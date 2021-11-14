Crackdown launched on hoarders of fertilizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown on hoarders of fertilizers and profiteers in the district.

Special raiding teams comprising officials from special branch, police and agriculture department have been constituted to control the prices of fertilizers.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here Sunday the teams headed by Assistant Commissioners recovered 53,192 bags of different fertilizers including DAP and Urea in a day-long activity.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on hoarders and registered cases against two hoarders.

Giving break-up, the spokesperson said that 26,200 bags of urea and DAP fertilizers were seized in tehsil Tandlianwala and cases were registered against two hoarders besides imposing fine on others.

As many as 24,000 bags of fertilizer were seized from four warehouses in tehsil Jarranwala.

The teams sealed 4 warehouses and registered cases against their owners. As many as 500 bags were recovered from a godown in tehsil Samundri which had been sealed. A total of 402 bags of urea fertilizer were seized in tehsil city and a total fine of Rs 60,000 imposed on many others.

As many as 2,090 bags of different fertilizer were recovered from stores and a fine of Rs 130,000 was imposed in tehsil Samundri.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad maintained that no one would be allowed to exploit farmers.

He said the dealers who were minting money by creating an artificial shortage of fertilizers would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said the government was determined to protect the interest of farmers in any case.

At present, he said that urea fertilizer was available in abundance but dealers were creatingartificial shortage by hoarding it in warehouses.