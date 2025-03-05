Crackdown launched on illegal deductions from Ramazan package funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the authorities have initiated a strict crackdown against individuals illegally charging extra money from beneficiaries of the Ramazan package.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, operations conducted in Kasur, Bhakkar, and Gujranwala led to the arrest of three suspects involved in the illegal practice. Additionally, agents found guilty have been blacklisted.

In Kasur, a suspect named Bilal was arrested for illegally deducting Rs. 500 from the Rs. 10,000 Ramazan package intended for deserving individuals. Authorities also sealed Makkah mobile Shop in Kasur and Alpha Retailer in Bhakkar, registered cases against the accused, and confiscated the machines used in the unlawful transactions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took serious notice of the incident and instructed the police and district administration to conduct thorough search operations and take legal action against those involved. She condemned the exploitation of the poor, emphasizing that such acts are unacceptable and that strict punishments would be handed down to those responsible.

To facilitate the public, the chief minister urged citizens to report any incidents of overcharging or misconduct related to the Ramazan package by calling the toll-free helpline 0800-02345. She also highlighted that the Punjab government is distributing financial aid through digital technology this year to ensure convenience for beneficiaries and to prevent long queues.