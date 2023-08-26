Open Menu

Crackdown Launched On Illegal Fuel Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Crackdown launched on illegal fuel agencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Police Saturday launched operations against illegal fuel agencies and the business of Irani Diesel across the district.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babr Qaisrani has issued directions to all SDPOs and SHOs of across the district to crackdown on illegal fuel agencies in their respective areas.

The DPO issued these directions by taking immediate action over the public complaints regarding illegal fuel agencies and sale of Iranian diesel in the district.

The district police chief has said that no one would be allowed to damage the national treasury.

He said the safety of people's life and property was the top priority of police department and no compromise would be made in that regard.

He warned that the strict action would be taken against the illegal fuel agencies established across the district as well as against the elements involved in the business of Iranian petrol and diesel.

