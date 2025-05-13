Open Menu

Crackdown Launched On Overpricing, Quacks

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide quality services and ensure availability of edible items at affordable prices for the citizens.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid paid a surprise visit to Paniyala, inspecting local markets and private clinics and took action against overpricing, substandard goods, and unlicensed medical practitioners.

According to district administration he checked the prices and quality of essential food items in the marketplace.

He also inspected cleanliness in hotels and verified the weight of bread.

During the inspection, two shopkeepers were arrested on the spot for overpricing and sent to lock-up, while several others were given stern warnings.

Moreover, a private clinic was sealed which was being run by quack and the persons concerned were taken into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hamid stated that overpricing, adulteration, and endangering public health would not be tolerated.

APP/slm

