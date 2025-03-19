Crackdown Launched On Public Transport Plying Alongside BRT Route
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The provincial government has launched crackdown on illegal vehicles that are plying on roads alongside Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes in provincial metropolis.
The crackdown has been launched under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Abrar Ahmad Wazir.
During crackdown teams of RTA and police department fined 55 vehicles of public transport plying in the city. Five vehicles were also impounded for fake registration documents.
APP/mds
