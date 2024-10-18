Open Menu

Crackdown Launched On Quacks In S.Waziristan Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) South Waziristan Lower administration is taking solid measures to ensure quality healthcare services for citizens.

As part of their efforts, Assistant Commissioner Wana paid a visit to Wana bazaar following receiving public complaints and inspected pharmacies, private clinics, and medical laboratories alongside Drug Inspector Sabghatullah.

According to the district administration, during the inspection, they confiscated unregistered medicines and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers, warning them to refrain from such practices in the future.

Additionally, during the inspection, the clinics of quack doctors were also sealed.

It says that such inspections would lead to improvement in the healthcare system and ensure the provision of safe medicines to the residents.

APP/slm

