Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A crackdown was initiated against the production and sale of substandard cylinders in the provincial capital on Friday.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that 29 shops were sealed, 11 cases filed, machinery confiscated, and shop owners issued warnings across the city.

All assistant commissioners conducted raids in their areas, enforcing checks on LPG shops.

All price control magistrates, ACs, and revenue staff have been ordered to actively monitor the situation. DC and Lahore Administrator Rafia Haider emphasized the threat posed by substandard cylinders to lives.

Playing with the lives of people will not be tolerated, she added.