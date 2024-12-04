Crackdown Launched On Those Employing Children As Labourers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amira Baidar has announced strict action against those employing domestic workers below the age of 15, declaring it a punishable offence.
The step is part of her broader campaign to curb gender-based violence and protect vulnerable segments of society.
The DC also imposed a ban on making domestic workers work for more than 48 hours per week, especially women and minors. Employers found violating these rules would face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. "Gender-based violence and exploitation have no place in a civilised society," DC Amira warned.
She stressed that treating domestic workers with respect and providing them with fair working conditions was not just a legal responsibility but a moral imperative also.
The administration has also launched awareness campaigns to educate employers and domestic workers about their rights and responsibilities.
Civil society organisations and residents of Layyah have appreciated the DC’s proactive measures, calling it a significant step toward creating a just and equitable society. The initiative highlights the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of women and children.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs 120mln fine imposed on 64,000 smoke-emitting vehicles this year2 minutes ago
-
PPF crackdowns on fish frying points, imposes heavy fines22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 93 properties, including 13 wedding halls22 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two street criminals32 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested during search and strike operation in DI Khan42 minutes ago
-
Free surgical eye camp inaugurated in Uthal42 minutes ago
-
Int'l Volunteer Day for economic, social development to be marked on Dec 0542 minutes ago
-
Tessori condoles death of Admiral (R) Yastur-ul-Haq Malik52 minutes ago
-
Police recover kidnapped child from Karachi52 minutes ago
-
St. Lawrence college students, faculty pay awareness visit to Governor House52 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him during PTI protest56 minutes ago
-
Dar briefs diplomats on situation caused by PTI protest; reaffirms Red Zone's security1 hour ago