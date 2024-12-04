Crackdown launched on those employing children as labourers

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amira Baidar has announced strict action against those employing domestic workers below the age of 15, declaring it a punishable offence.

The step is part of her broader campaign to curb gender-based violence and protect vulnerable segments of society.

The DC also imposed a ban on making domestic workers work for more than 48 hours per week, especially women and minors. Employers found violating these rules would face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. "Gender-based violence and exploitation have no place in a civilised society," DC Amira warned.

She stressed that treating domestic workers with respect and providing them with fair working conditions was not just a legal responsibility but a moral imperative also.

The administration has also launched awareness campaigns to educate employers and domestic workers about their rights and responsibilities.

Civil society organisations and residents of Layyah have appreciated the DC’s proactive measures, calling it a significant step toward creating a just and equitable society. The initiative highlights the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of women and children.