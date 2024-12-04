Open Menu

Crackdown Launched On Those Employing Children As Labourers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Crackdown launched on those employing children as labourers

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amira Baidar has announced strict action against those employing domestic workers below the age of 15, declaring it a punishable offence.

The step is part of her broader campaign to curb gender-based violence and protect vulnerable segments of society.

The DC also imposed a ban on making domestic workers work for more than 48 hours per week, especially women and minors. Employers found violating these rules would face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. "Gender-based violence and exploitation have no place in a civilised society," DC Amira warned.

She stressed that treating domestic workers with respect and providing them with fair working conditions was not just a legal responsibility but a moral imperative also.

The administration has also launched awareness campaigns to educate employers and domestic workers about their rights and responsibilities.

Civil society organisations and residents of Layyah have appreciated the DC’s proactive measures, calling it a significant step toward creating a just and equitable society. The initiative highlights the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of women and children.

Related Topics

Women Moral From

Recent Stories

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

56 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

6 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

15 hours ago
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

15 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

15 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

15 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

15 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

15 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan