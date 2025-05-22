Open Menu

Crackdown Launched On Underage Drivers In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Crackdown launched on underage drivers in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) District traffic police Tank have launched a crackdown on underage drivers and motorcycles without number plates in order to enforce traffic laws.

According to police spokesman, Traffic Incharge Asmatullah Kundi is leading the drive under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan to ensure road safety.

During the crackdown, he said dozens of motorcycles were fined. Several were penalized on the spot, while others were seized and impounded at local police stations.

Authorities have urged parents not to allow their underage children to drive, emphasizing the importance of road safety for all citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Traffic Incharge Asmatullah Kundi said that strict and indiscriminate action would continue daily, with no room for leniency or negligence.

He emphasized that maintaining order on the roads and protecting lives is their top priority.

Tank Traffic Police have appealed to the public to respect traffic laws and contribute to making roads safer for everyone.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has also said that traffic violations pose a threat not just to individuals but to the safety of the entire community.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

6 minutes ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

21 minutes ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

21 minutes ago
 Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

54 minutes ago
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

1 hour ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

2 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

2 hours ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan