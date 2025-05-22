Crackdown Launched On Underage Drivers In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) District traffic police Tank have launched a crackdown on underage drivers and motorcycles without number plates in order to enforce traffic laws.
According to police spokesman, Traffic Incharge Asmatullah Kundi is leading the drive under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan to ensure road safety.
During the crackdown, he said dozens of motorcycles were fined. Several were penalized on the spot, while others were seized and impounded at local police stations.
Authorities have urged parents not to allow their underage children to drive, emphasizing the importance of road safety for all citizens.
Speaking on the occasion, Traffic Incharge Asmatullah Kundi said that strict and indiscriminate action would continue daily, with no room for leniency or negligence.
He emphasized that maintaining order on the roads and protecting lives is their top priority.
Tank Traffic Police have appealed to the public to respect traffic laws and contribute to making roads safer for everyone.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has also said that traffic violations pose a threat not just to individuals but to the safety of the entire community.
