Crackdown Launched To Check Malpractices At Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers under the provincial government’s Awami agenda program.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Tank Hassan Shah paid a surprise visit to various petrol pumps and agencies in the district to check sale of substandard petrol and diesel, as well as to monitor issues related to discrepancies in gauge.

During the inspections, several filling stations and diesel or petrol agencies were fined over violation.

The AAC stressed the need to ensure that the consumers get quality fuel and that any fraudulent practices were strictly prevented.

