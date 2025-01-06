Open Menu

Crackdown Launched To Check Overcharging At Petrol Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Crackdown launched to check overcharging at petrol stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) District administration Tank is taking solid measures to ensure availability of petroleum products at the officially notified prices in the district.

In this regard, the administration says Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Hassan Shah paid a surprise visit to various filling stations to ensure they are complying with the prices set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA).

During the visit, AAC took stock of petrol availability at the pumps and checked gauge in a bid to prevent malpractices by the petrol stations.

He said that steps would be taken to protect the public interest and prevent any kind of malpractice in fuel pricing or supply.

He said the provincial government was giving top priority to provide best services under the public service agenda and in this regard, the district administration would make no compromise and would promote transparency in pricing of commodities.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Visit Tank Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

8 minutes ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

40 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

45 minutes ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

2 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

13 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

17 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan