Crackdown launched to check overcharging, hoarding

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Jamshed Alam on Wednesday paid a visit to several filling stations on Tank-DI Khan road,checked the rate and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He undertook the visit as part of a crackdown, the district administration has launched against profiteers to extend relief to citizens.

He also checked supply and fuel stocks at storage tanks, adding that action would be taken against those filling stations that were found profiteering by tempering with scales to cheat people.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard, no violation would be tolerated.