Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

(@FahadShabbir)

The district regional transport authority and the city traffic police have launched a joint crackdown against transport owners to check the overcharging from people travelling to their native towns during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The district regional transport authority and the city traffic police have launched a joint crackdown against transport owners to check the overcharging from people travelling to their native towns during Eid holidays.

As part of the crackdown, more than 3000 vehicles were inspected on various external routes and three terminals were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan told the media that 213 drivers were fined for overcharging and extra fares were refunded to passengers.

Giving details, he added that transport vehicles were inspected at Kohat Ada, Kohat Road, Charsadda Ada, Charsadda Road, Karkhano Ada, Lahore Ada, General Bus Stand and other external routes.

Moreover, a control room had been set up in the DC office to register complaints of citizens on 0919211338 and it added that it would be working round the clock.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and added that immediate action would be taken on public complaints against violators.