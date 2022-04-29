UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Launched To Check Overcharging Of Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

The district regional transport authority and the city traffic police have launched a joint crackdown against transport owners to check the overcharging from people travelling to their native towns during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The district regional transport authority and the city traffic police have launched a joint crackdown against transport owners to check the overcharging from people travelling to their native towns during Eid holidays.

As part of the crackdown, more than 3000 vehicles were inspected on various external routes and three terminals were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan told the media that 213 drivers were fined for overcharging and extra fares were refunded to passengers.

Giving details, he added that transport vehicles were inspected at Kohat Ada, Kohat Road, Charsadda Ada, Charsadda Road, Karkhano Ada, Lahore Ada, General Bus Stand and other external routes.

Moreover, a control room had been set up in the DC office to register complaints of citizens on 0919211338 and it added that it would be working round the clock.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and added that immediate action would be taken on public complaints against violators.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Holidays Vehicles Road Traffic Kohat Charsadda Media From

Recent Stories

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

4 minutes ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

4 minutes ago
 Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK P ..

Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK PM

4 minutes ago
 HBL and Finja Partner to Launch Next Generation Di ..

HBL and Finja Partner to Launch Next Generation Digital Financial Services

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.