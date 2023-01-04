crackdown launched to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur

The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in the Bahawalpur district here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in the Bahawalpur district here.

In this regard, the price control magistrates are active in the field. Price Control Magistrates visited 7811 shops and other business centers during the month of December,2022 to inspect the price and quality of food items. A total fine of Rs 1,592,200 was imposed on the spot and FIRs were registered against 23 people. As many as 39 shops were sealed and 77 people were arrested.

On the occasion, the Price Control Magistrates directed that the food items should be sold at fixed rates and the price list should be displayed in a prominent place so that the consumers do not face any problems.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the fruit and vegetable markets and monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables on a regular basis in order to tackle artificial inflation.