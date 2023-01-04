UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Launched To Eliminate Overpricing And Hoarding In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 05:56 PM

crackdown launched to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur

The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in the Bahawalpur district here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in the Bahawalpur district here.

In this regard, the price control magistrates are active in the field. Price Control Magistrates visited 7811 shops and other business centers during the month of December,2022 to inspect the price and quality of food items. A total fine of Rs 1,592,200 was imposed on the spot and FIRs were registered against 23 people. As many as 39 shops were sealed and 77 people were arrested.

On the occasion, the Price Control Magistrates directed that the food items should be sold at fixed rates and the price list should be displayed in a prominent place so that the consumers do not face any problems.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the fruit and vegetable markets and monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables on a regular basis in order to tackle artificial inflation.

Related Topics

Business Fine Bahawalpur Price December Market

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres ..

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres&#039; skills

14 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago
 Foreign companies welcome to invest in country's f ..

Foreign companies welcome to invest in country's fast-growing IT sector: Preside ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Toshakhana case

3 minutes ago
 Mardan, Peshawar secure win in PM Youth Talent Hun ..

Mardan, Peshawar secure win in PM Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of ..

Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of taxis

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.