Crackdown launched to retrieve illegally occupied state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A crackdown was launched in the Federal Capital on Thursday to retrieve state land, occupied by the miscreants illegally.

Teams of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, administration and other relevant departments jointly conducted an operation in various areas of the city to demolish illegal structures and clear green belts and footpaths from the encroachers.

"Another action was taken against illegal constructions by the enforcement and forest teams in Malpur. 10 rooms, four boundary walls and three kitchens demolished," the Capital Development Authority (CDA) tweeted.

The ICT police in a tweet said it had conducted a joint operation along with the administration against encroachment outside Daira Taji Khokhar. "Illegal occupation on green belt is also removed," it added to the tweet.

"ICT administration , police and CDA have retrieved 20,000 kanals of land worth Rs 500 Billon in the last 2 years without creating any law and order situation. Every day teams clear areas which are under encroachment. Today forest area near Murree road is being retrieved," read a post shared by the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on its twitter account.

Sharing a short clip, it said illegal parking on green belt of Islamabad Expressway near Koral Chowk was also cleared from encroachments.

The crackdown was followed by a meeting, chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad earlier in the day and attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and senior officials of police, CDA, Land Revenue Department and others.

A news release of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office said during the meeting Amer Ali directed the police, administration and other relevant departments to expedite action against the land grabbers.

He called for purging green belts and surrounding area of the Margalla Hills of encroachments on priority through special initiatives.

Amer Ali stressed over establishing joint pickets of the police and CDA officials at forestry areas of the federal capital.

It was also decided in the meeting that special committees would be formed in relevant police stations to ensure disposal of the pending cases, related to the land revenue department.