UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Launched To Retrieve Illegally Occupied State Land

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:45 AM

Crackdown launched to retrieve illegally occupied state land

A crackdown was launched in the Federal Capital on Thursday to retrieve state land, occupied by the miscreants illegally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A crackdown was launched in the Federal Capital on Thursday to retrieve state land, occupied by the miscreants illegally.

Teams of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, administration and other relevant departments jointly conducted an operation in various areas of the city to demolish illegal structures and clear green belts and footpaths from the encroachers.

"Another action was taken against illegal constructions by the enforcement and forest teams in Malpur. 10 rooms, four boundary walls and three kitchens demolished," the Capital Development Authority (CDA) tweeted.

The ICT police in a tweet said it had conducted a joint operation along with the administration against encroachment outside Daira Taji Khokhar. "Illegal occupation on green belt is also removed," it added to the tweet.

"ICT administration , police and CDA have retrieved 20,000 kanals of land worth Rs 500 Billon in the last 2 years without creating any law and order situation. Every day teams clear areas which are under encroachment. Today forest area near Murree road is being retrieved," read a post shared by the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on its twitter account.

Sharing a short clip, it said illegal parking on green belt of Islamabad Expressway near Koral Chowk was also cleared from encroachments.

The crackdown was followed by a meeting, chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad earlier in the day and attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and senior officials of police, CDA, Land Revenue Department and others.

A news release of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office said during the meeting Amer Ali directed the police, administration and other relevant departments to expedite action against the land grabbers.

He called for purging green belts and surrounding area of the Margalla Hills of encroachments on priority through special initiatives.

Amer Ali stressed over establishing joint pickets of the police and CDA officials at forestry areas of the federal capital.

It was also decided in the meeting that special committees would be formed in relevant police stations to ensure disposal of the pending cases, related to the land revenue department.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Murree Twitter Road Capital Development Authority Post From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

6 minutes ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

1 hour ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

1 hour ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

3 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

3 minutes ago

Biden Freeze on Deportations Threatens to Undermin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.