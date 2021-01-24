UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Launches Against Offenders: SSP Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Crackdown launches against offenders: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Crackdown against proclaimed offenders in the Sukkur area was initiated by Police on Sunday on the directions of Additional Deputy General of Police (AIG) Sukkur zone Kamran Fazal.

The operation was conducted against the facilitators and shelter providers of Proclaimed Offenders (POs), who had been involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt of murder, dacoity and robbery.

According to SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo there is no place for criminals in the district and such people disturbing the peace should either leave or stay as civilize citizens. Sukkur police will ensure complete protection and security of citizens with full zeal and enthusiasm.

More Stories From Pakistan

