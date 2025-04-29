Crackdown lunched against violators to ensure smooth traffic flow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A crackdown on Tuesday was launched against the violators to ensure smooth traffic flow on the city's roads.

The Traffic Warden Force, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, has taken important steps to improve the traffic system and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens by taking indiscriminate actions.

According to police sources, the checking process had been tightened at various places in the city during the ongoing campaign.

In action against vehicles with illegal number plates, illegal number plates had been removed from several vehicles and heavy fines had been imposed on dozens of the violators.

The DPO Zahidullah said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to comply with traffic rules.

He clarified that no one would be given any exemption and indiscriminate actions would be continued.

He appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the traffic rules so that they could not only protect their own lives but also save others from danger.

