Crackdown Lunched Against Violators To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A crackdown on Tuesday was launched against the violators to ensure smooth traffic flow on the city's roads.
The Traffic Warden Force, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, has taken important steps to improve the traffic system and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens by taking indiscriminate actions.
According to police sources, the checking process had been tightened at various places in the city during the ongoing campaign.
In action against vehicles with illegal number plates, illegal number plates had been removed from several vehicles and heavy fines had been imposed on dozens of the violators.
The DPO Zahidullah said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to comply with traffic rules.
He clarified that no one would be given any exemption and indiscriminate actions would be continued.
He appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the traffic rules so that they could not only protect their own lives but also save others from danger.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 102 litres substandard soda water, 12kg China salt, other items6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown lunched against violators to ensure smooth traffic flow6 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Speaker Babar Saleem residence to offer condolence6 minutes ago
-
NDF denounces deportation of Pakistani disable child from India6 minutes ago
-
DC says Auto bhan road project will develop like Shahrah-e-Faisal model6 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing on IHC Judges’ transfer and seniority case16 minutes ago
-
3-member bike lifters’ gang busted, 20 motorcycles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif condemns India’s ban on Pakistani media platforms26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs WASA to start Nullah Leh cleaning immediately26 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals36 minutes ago
-
NA panel reviews SAFRON performance, local bodies’ devolution in AJK36 minutes ago