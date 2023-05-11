'Crackdown must be started against those wasting water'

The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that crackdown should be started against those involved in wasting water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that crackdown should be started against those involved in wasting water.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here. The meeting was attended by officers of Operation and Revenue wings.

Meeting also reviewed survey conducted for illegal connections.

More than Rs 7.1 million had been recovered from Iqbal Avenue, Nespak housing society and Abdalian housing society.

Five tube-wells of Canal Garden housing society had been sealed for not paying dues worth more than Rs 10 million.

MD directed all the directors to pay special attention towards recovery process.