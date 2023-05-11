UrduPoint.com

'Crackdown Must Be Started Against Those Wasting Water'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 11:14 PM

'Crackdown must be started against those wasting water'

The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that crackdown should be started against those involved in wasting water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that crackdown should be started against those involved in wasting water.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here. The meeting was attended by officers of Operation and Revenue wings.

Meeting also reviewed survey conducted for illegal connections.

More than Rs 7.1 million had been recovered from Iqbal Avenue, Nespak housing society and Abdalian housing society.

Five tube-wells of Canal Garden housing society had been sealed for not paying dues worth more than Rs 10 million.

MD directed all the directors to pay special attention towards recovery process.

Related Topics

Water All From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Israel Violated International Law Investigating De ..

Israel Violated International Law Investigating Death of Al Jazeera Journalist - ..

46 seconds ago
 NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels From Ju ..

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels From June 15-16 - Press Office

7 minutes ago
 One in 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal ..

One in 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal Finances - Consumer Union

7 minutes ago
 US House Republican Introduces Bill to Reform Pent ..

US House Republican Introduces Bill to Reform Pentagon, Prevent Further 'Politic ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of H ..

EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of Hostilities in Israel, Palestin ..

7 minutes ago
 ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Inse ..

ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Insecurity in Libya - Russian Dipl ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.