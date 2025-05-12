- Home
Crackdown On Adulterated, Harmful Food To Be Continued With Zero Tolerance: Punjab Food Authority (PFA)
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a major raid in the Dhok Hasso area of Rawalpindi and recovered a large amount of harmful and fake food items from a dry fruits shop
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a major raid in the Dhok Hasso area of Rawalpindi and recovered a large amount of harmful and fake food items from a dry fruits shop.
According to a PFA spokesperson, PFA team found 375 kilograms of banned China salt in the shop.
The chemical, which is dangerous to health, was immediately destroyed.
The spokesperson reminded the public that China salt is completely banned across Punjab because it can seriously harm human health.
During the same operation, PFA team also found fake spices with labels of popular brands.
These were being prepared for sale in the market.
In addition, expired tea whitener was recovered and destroyed on the spot.
The shop owner has been booked, and a case has been registered at the local police station. Further legal action is in progress.
The PFA has urged the public to report any suspicious or low-quality food items by calling the Food Authority’s helpline at 1223.
The crackdown on adulterated and harmful products will be continued with zero tolerance to protect public health, spokesman added.
