Crackdown on aerial shooters, many suspects arrested: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

The Saddar Division Police crackdown continues on New Year's Eve and several obscene youths arrested for aerial firing by recovering weapons from their possession as well, an official of the Police Control confirmed here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Saddar Division Police crackdown continues on New Year's Eve and several obscene youths arrested for aerial firing by recovering weapons from their possession as well, an official of the Police Control confirmed here Saturday.

Giving details, the official said that the raiding Police team arrested many suspects and weapons were also recovered from the arrested suspects. The operations were carried out in Hayatabad, Tatara and Tehkal Police Stations areas.

He said, Police patrols continue in Cantt areas, Saddar Division, City and Rural areas. Information continues to be gathered from local sources including social media and display of weapons on the eve of New Year besides involvement in the aerial firing.

Action will also be taken against other people during the raids in different areas, he said. It is to be noted that Peshawar police had also launched a special awareness campaign against aerial firing.