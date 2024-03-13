Open Menu

Crackdown On Beggars, 72 Case Registered

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Crackdown on beggars, 72 case registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Traffic police during its on-going crackdown against beggars registered 72 cases

while 50, including children, were released with warnings during the

last six days.

According to a spokesman for the department, the divisional and circle officers

had been instructed to take action against beggars under their supervision.

The CTO urged people to support the traffic police and said that beggars not only

affected traffic flow but also posed a concern for accidents.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar had formed three

squads for the crackdown, assigning divisional and circle officers for supervision.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Circle May

Recent Stories

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

32 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan