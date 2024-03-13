Crackdown on beggars, 72 case registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Traffic police during its on-going crackdown against beggars registered 72 cases

while 50, including children, were released with warnings during the

last six days.

According to a spokesman for the department, the divisional and circle officers

had been instructed to take action against beggars under their supervision.

The CTO urged people to support the traffic police and said that beggars not only

affected traffic flow but also posed a concern for accidents.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar had formed three

squads for the crackdown, assigning divisional and circle officers for supervision.