Crackdown on beggars intensified

The anti-beggary squad of the Social Welfare Department caught 15 beggars from different intersections on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the Social Welfare Department caught 15 beggars from different intersections on Wednesday.

According to official sources, beggars were taken into custody from Jamia Chishtia Chowk, outside Kutchehry Bazaar, Saleemi Chowk, Allied Hospital, Bilal Road, University Road, and Station Chowk.

They were handed over to the police for further legal action.