Crackdown On Beggars Ordered

Published June 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Social Welfare Deputy Director Zaiba Andleeb issued orders to launch a crackdown on beggars in the city and tehsils on Sunday.

While talking to APP here, she said that the city had been divided into two zones and teams of departments concerned would start a search operation on roads, markets, traffic signals and streets to detain beggars.

A large number of beggars have arrived here from other cities and villages in the wage of upcoming Eid festival.

According to the sources, traffic signals at Shaheen Chowk, Club Road, University Road, Queen's Chowk, Khayam Chowk, Qainchi Morr, Lahore Road, Shaheenabad Road, Sillanwali Sargodha Road, Noori Gate ,Bakkar Mandi Chowk and Railway Road have been swarmed by beggars while markets and malls also seem full of beggars.

Andleeb also told APP that the Social Welfare Department has made strategy to curb begging through crackdowns.

