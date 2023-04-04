Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Beggars Ordered In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Crackdown on beggars ordered in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday issued orders to launch a crackdown against beggars in the provincial capital.

The city has been divided into four zones and teams of departments concerned would start a search operation on roads, markets, traffic signal and streets to arrest beggars.

All local buses, roads, chowks and markets of the provincial capital are 'workplace' for beggars. The public has to haggle with them daily to steer clear of such alm seekers of all shades and appearances.

A large number of beggars have arrived here from other cities and villages which has increased their number many fold.

Traffic signals at Shadman, Davis Road, MM Alam Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Iqbal Town, Model Town,Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Johar Town, Walton Road, Mozang, Garhi Shahu, Laksmi Chowk, RailwayStation and Chauburji are swarmed by beggars while markets, malls besides public places also seem full of beggars.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Gulberg Muhammad Ali Market All From

Recent Stories

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

7 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

18 minutes ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

1 hour ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.