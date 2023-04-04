Crackdown on beggars ordered in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday issued orders to launch a crackdown against beggars in the provincial capital.

The city has been divided into four zones and teams of departments concerned would start a search operation on roads, markets, traffic signal and streets to arrest beggars.

All local buses, roads, chowks and markets of the provincial capital are 'workplace' for beggars. The public has to haggle with them daily to steer clear of such alm seekers of all shades and appearances.

A large number of beggars have arrived here from other cities and villages which has increased their number many fold.

Traffic signals at Shadman, Davis Road, MM Alam Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Iqbal Town, Model Town,Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Johar Town, Walton Road, Mozang, Garhi Shahu, Laksmi Chowk, RailwayStation and Chauburji are swarmed by beggars while markets, malls besides public places also seem full of beggars.