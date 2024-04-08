Open Menu

Crackdown On Begging Mafia Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Police intensified efforts against professional beggars across the city. As a result, 766 cases have been registered this year, leading to the arrest of 759 individuals.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesperson in a statement issued, on Monday.

The spokesperson mentioned that arrests were made in various divisions of the city, including 208 in City Division, 54 in Cantonment Division, 111 in Civil Lines Division, 167 in Saddar Division, 80 in Iqbal Town Division and 139 in Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that groups involved in begging, including those exploiting children and women, did not deserve any leniency. He reiterated that Lahore Police were strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against begging.

