Crackdown on cards against illegal societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Land Use Building Control Authority, Khizar Hayat Khan has said that decisive campaign would be launched against illegal housing societies across the province.

He also directed all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to submit comprehensive reports within one week about illegal housing societies operating within their jurisdictions.

He emphasized that a final warning would be issued to non-compliant societies and legal proceedings would be initiated against their owners.

He further stated that, following provincial government directives, the establishment of housing societies on agricultural land is prohibited in the future. He said that stern action would be initiated against those who have unlawfully developed housing schemes on agricultural land.

