Crackdown On Charging More Than The Prescribed Fare On Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman checked the collection of fares by going inside passenger vehicles on various roads and cracked down on charging more than the prescribed fare on Eid.
She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to take strict legal action against charging more fare on Eid.
She inquired from the passengers about the fares and said that those charging more fares are being fined heavily. She asked the transporters to display the fares prominently at the bus stands.
She also directed to ensure proper seating arrangements and presence of fans at the waiting areas of the bus stands.
