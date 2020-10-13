UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Child Labour Begins

Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Crackdown on child labour begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Labour Department launched a crackdown on child labor in the district on Tuesday.

Director Labour Welfare Malik Munawwar Awan said that the crackdown would continue for three days during which the teams would visit all brick-kilns, factories and mills.

They will take prompt action if Child Labor was found anywhere in the district including shops, workshops and markets, etc.

He said that child labour has been prohibited strictly under the law in Pakistan. Therefore, the owners of mills, factories, kiln houses, shops, workshops, etc. should avoid from it, otherwise, they would be send behind bars if they were found involved in violation of labor laws.

