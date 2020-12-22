UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Corona SOPs Violators

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Crackdown on corona SOPs violators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed three shops, four restaurants and one toy shop in the area of Samnabad in a crackdown on violators of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

Various official teams visited market places and imposed fine on the violators of the SOPs, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said that teams also inspected the public and private transport during the crackdown and warned drivers to follow the coronavirus SOPs.

