Crackdown On Counterfeit Agricultural Medicines And Fertilizers, 5,318 Bags And Cartons Seize

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Sindh government has launched a major crackdown against sellers of counterfeit agricultural medicines and fertilizers in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Golarchi, and Sajawal, seizing 5,318 bags of fake agricultural products.

The provincial team of the Agriculture Department conducted raids and collected 59 suspicious samples of agricultural medicines and fertilizers from various districts, which were then sent to the laboratory for analysis.

According to a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department, the purpose of these operations is to protect farmers from the harmful effects of fake and substandard agricultural products.

The spokesperson reported that 400 bags of Hapo Granules and 68 bags of Vertaco agricultural products were seized from an unregistered dealer’s shop in Sajawal.

Meanwhile, in Shaheed Fazil Rahu area of Golarchi, thousands of suspicious bags from FMC United Private Limited were confiscated, including 1,000 bags of counterfeit Fertira Granules.

Imran Ali, spokesperson for the Agriculture Department, stated that over 40 samples of fertilizers and pesticides were collected from Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad, which have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar emphasized that strict legal action is being taken against those involved in the sale of fake and substandard agricultural products to ensure the economic protection of the province’s farmers.

The Agriculture Department spokesperson further revealed that all the seized counterfeit agricultural medicines were intended for use in rice crops to eliminate pests.

