Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage factories sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar's district administration has cracked down on the mafia and sealed off two beverage factories for packaging counterfeit beverages of well-known brands.

The owners of the factories were also arrested, said in a press release issued here on Friday.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq raided counterfeit beverage factories in Achni and Abdara areas of the district.

During the raid, district administration officials also found chemicals, packing materials, empty bottles of counterfeit drinks, stickers, and packing machinery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that legal action will be taken against the arrested persons.