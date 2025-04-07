Crackdown on criminals launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, Sargodha Police conducted a vigorous crackdown against criminal elements this month and recovered stolen property worth more than 60 lakh rupees in the first week of April and handed over the stolen property to owners.

According to a police spokesman, more than 30 cases have been registered against drug peddlers and 7 kg hashish, 2 kg ice, more than 1 kg heroin and more than 650 liters of liquor have been recovered from the possession of the accused whereas 41 pistols, 5 Kalashnikovs, 4 guns of 12 bore, 2 rifles and more than 220 cartridges were recovered from the illegal weapon sellers and more than 100 proclaimed offenders were arrested. Traffic police issued more than 1300 traffic challans against those who violated traffic rules and imposed fines of more than 17 lakhs, he added.