Crackdown On Criminals Launched
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, Sargodha Police conducted a vigorous crackdown against criminal elements this month and recovered stolen property worth more than 60 lakh rupees in the first week of April and handed over the stolen property to owners.
According to a police spokesman, more than 30 cases have been registered against drug peddlers and 7 kg hashish, 2 kg ice, more than 1 kg heroin and more than 650 liters of liquor have been recovered from the possession of the accused whereas 41 pistols, 5 Kalashnikovs, 4 guns of 12 bore, 2 rifles and more than 220 cartridges were recovered from the illegal weapon sellers and more than 100 proclaimed offenders were arrested. Traffic police issued more than 1300 traffic challans against those who violated traffic rules and imposed fines of more than 17 lakhs, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division6 minutes ago
-
Malik Naeem meets with QESCO Chief for addressing power issues6 minutes ago
-
Inter-district robbers gang ring leader killed in Chaklala ‘encounter’6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on criminals launched6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early sesame cultivation6 minutes ago
-
FWCCI welcomes cut in power tariff6 minutes ago
-
DC visits land record center6 minutes ago
-
DC visits library16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to revolutionise health sector: minister16 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center, cardiac center16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders measures to control artificial inflation16 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive intensified in Faisalabad16 minutes ago